Dr. Regina Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Lopez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
1
Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC9405 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 412-2900
2
Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority1040 S Winter St Ste 1022, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 263-8905
3
Wellspring Resources2615 Edwards St, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-2331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'd recommend Dr. Lopez to family and friends. She takes her time visiting with patients and their family members. She is very personable. Staff is always pleasant and helpful. Unfortunately, she won't be practicing in our area for very much longer and we will miss her.
About Dr. Regina Lopez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1720288095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
