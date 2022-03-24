Dr. Kurian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Kurian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Kurian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Kurian works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Endocrinology20229 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 267-0200
-
2
Michigan Endocrinology Associates46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 131, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 226-6080
- 3 22201 Moross Rd Ste 252, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurian?
Dr.Kurian, is a great, friendly, good bedside manner, is a caring dr , she is gentle when talking about one’s health.
About Dr. Regina Kurian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407841109
Education & Certifications
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurian works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.