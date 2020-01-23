Dr. Regina Justice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Justice, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Justice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine.
Dr. Justice works at
Locations
-
1
Just Us Kids Pediatrics2462 Highway 34 E Ste A, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 683-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justice?
Dr. Justice and her entire office are wonderful. I have teenagers as well as younger ones and she is great. She speaks to my teenage son in a way that shows she cares and truly wants to help him. Also her NP's are great! With my youngest daughter they were able to diagnose and stay on top of a potential life threatening illness. Also as a mom with Anxiety they were very good about how they explained things to me and made sure I understood everything prior to leaving. They take their time with you. Will not go anywhere else!
About Dr. Regina Justice, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073560959
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Of Central Ga
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justice works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Justice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.