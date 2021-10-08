Overview

Dr. Regina Healy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Healy works at Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.