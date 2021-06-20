Dr. Hamlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Hamlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Hamlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Locations
- 1 7110 N Fresno St Ste 140, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-1821
-
2
Va Hospital2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Directions (559) 225-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I'm Dr. Hamlin's patient since 1998. I've got psoriasis/arthritis, skin and joint problems. She knows exactly how to treat patient's illness/disease due to her long experience as a dermatologist. I lived a normal and happy life because of her. I will highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Regina Hamlin, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.