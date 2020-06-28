See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fearmonti works at Alon Aestheticsfearmonti Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
10 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
8 (301)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alon Aestheticsfearmonti Plastic Surgery
    11503 NW Military Hwy Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 343-1089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fearmonti?

    Jun 28, 2020
    Dr. Fearmonti and staff are the best! I had a great experience during my Versa filled. Yvonne MA/ helped me get prepped and Dr. Fearmonti did a beautiful job on my fillers! I highly recommend Versa filler and Alon Aesthetics Plastic Surgery!
    Sylvia — Jun 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fearmonti to family and friends

    Dr. Fearmonti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fearmonti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD.

    About Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750488276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearmonti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fearmonti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fearmonti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fearmonti works at Alon Aestheticsfearmonti Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fearmonti’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearmonti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearmonti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearmonti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearmonti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.