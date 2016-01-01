See All Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Regina Druz, MD

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Regina Druz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Druz works at Integrative Cardiology PLLC in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Cardiology Center of Long Island
    121 Jericho Tpke, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 746-1103
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthCare Partners
    Healthfirst
    HealthPlus
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Regina Druz, MD

    Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
    27 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1023115607
    Education & Certifications

    Ny Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell
    New York Hosp
    Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    City University NY
