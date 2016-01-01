Overview

Dr. Regina Druz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Druz works at Integrative Cardiology PLLC in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.