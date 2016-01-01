Overview

Dr. Regina Doody, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Doody works at Tree Of Life Behavioral Health in Madison, AL with other offices in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.