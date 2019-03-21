See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Regina Bowers, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Regina Bowers, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Bowers works at Dermatological Care Inc in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatological Care Inc
    10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 401, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Melanoma Screening
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    I have recommended Dr. Bowers to many of my coworkers and they love her too!
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Regina Bowers, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1467518589
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Dermatology
