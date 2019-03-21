Dr. Regina Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Bowers, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatological Care Inc10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 401, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-5660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowers?
I have recommended Dr. Bowers to many of my coworkers and they love her too!
About Dr. Regina Bowers, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467518589
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.