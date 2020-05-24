Dr. Bielkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regina Bielkus, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Bielkus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
Regina B. Bielkus MD LLC1055 Featherstone Rd Ste C, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 231-2502
Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 226-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bielkus was very professional and attentive. I felt she listened to what I had to say and offered appropriate medical advice. I would definitely see her again.
About Dr. Regina Bielkus, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Bielkus has seen patients for Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bielkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
