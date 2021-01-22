Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Berkovich works at
Locations
Regina Berkovich MD Phd Inc.8727 Beverly Blvd Ste B, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 474-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Berkovich for well over 15 years for my Multiple Sclerosis. She is an excellent physican. Dr. Berkovich does her research and provides care not only dealing with pharmceuticals but recommendations for orthopedics, exercise , etc. She explains the benefits of all and asks for patient input. I credit Dr. Berkovich with my continued mobility and good health. I highly recommend her to any who believe that they may have multiple sclerosis or have already been diagnosed. Dr. Berkovich is well above the curve as a Nuerologist.
About Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1881743748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkovich works at
Dr. Berkovich has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Pseudobulbar Affect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkovich speaks Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.