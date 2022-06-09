Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD
Overview
Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Vaden works at
Locations
Boone Medical Group - Surgery1601 E Broadway Ste 240, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8145
Radiology Consultants Inc1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery by Dr Vaden, and she is absolutely as good as you can get. Her office personnel is second to none, the surgery center where she performs the surgery is fantastic as well. Dr Vaden is straight forward with the diagnosis and recovery, which I respect. Her bedside manners showed me how caring she is for her patients and makes you feel comfortable in a very uncomfortable situation. I highly recommend Dr Vaden if you have to have surgery. She's the best.
About Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaden works at
Dr. Vaden has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.