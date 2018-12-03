Overview

Dr. Reggie Lyell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Lyell works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Corydon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.