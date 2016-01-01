Dr. Reggie Cooley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reggie Cooley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Reggie Cooley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shawnee, OK.
Dr. Cooley works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4520 Market Place Blvd, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (844) 228-3964
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooley?
About Dr. Reggie Cooley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710498050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooley works at
Dr. Cooley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.