Overview

Dr. Regan Valfer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Valfer works at Highland Park OB/GYN Associates in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.