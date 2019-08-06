See All Hematologists in Ocoee, FL
Hematology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Regan Rostorfer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rostorfer works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Central Oncology Pharmacy
    9900 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5169
    Orlando Health Scripts
    1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800
    Florida Home Health Equipment and Supplies Inc
    22 W Underwood St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 843-7440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2019
    Both the doctor and the staff have mastered the art of active listening and patient centered health care. I am blessed to enjoy them through a very difficult time in my life. Thank you Lord!
    Jean — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Regan Rostorfer, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1790936409
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
