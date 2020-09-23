Overview

Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. O'Brien works at Smhwi in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.