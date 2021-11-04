Dr. Regan Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regan Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regan Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Mount Carmel Neurology Providers5965 E Broad St Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 627-1390
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 627-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Miller for a few years. He gave me an EMG today. He is good at what he does. I give him an A+ and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Regan Miller, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.