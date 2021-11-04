Overview

Dr. Regan Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Miller works at Mount Carmel Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.