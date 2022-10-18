Dr. Regan Holdridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regan Holdridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Regan Holdridge, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of Vermont / College of Medicine|UOV-Hematology/Oncology Division
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (725) 241-0184Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Boulder City Hospital
- Desert View Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Holdridge spent a great deal of time with my husband and I explaining the type of cancer and the recommended treatments. Understanding is key to dealing with the diagnosis. Her kind and caring demeanor gave us the confidence we needed to move forward with the recommended treatments. She's a "Star" in my books.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1093937054
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|UOV-Hematology/Oncology Division
- Oncology
