Dr. Refaat El-Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Refaat El-Said, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. El-Said works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hunter's Creek Kissimmee3232 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 208-0708
-
2
Comprehensive Neurology Clinic10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 148, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 208-0708
-
3
Comprehensive Neurology Clinic250 N Alafaya Trl Ste 115, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Refaat El-Said, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720179393
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- Ain Shams University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Said works at
Dr. El-Said speaks Arabic.
Dr. El-Said has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Said.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Said, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Said appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.