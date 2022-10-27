Overview

Dr. Reetu Syal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Syal works at MetroPartners Obstetrics & Gynecology in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.