Dr. Reetu Syal, MD
Overview
Dr. Reetu Syal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Old Location1737 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syal?
Absolutely pleased with Dr. Syal. Very thorough and made sure all processes, findings, and follow-up were understandable. She made me feel very comfortable. Thank you!!
About Dr. Reetu Syal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720008204
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
