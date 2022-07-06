Overview

Dr. Reetu Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lewes, DE. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital



Dr. Singh works at Sussex Pulmonary Endo Cnslts in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.