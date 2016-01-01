Dr. Reenee Nandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reenee Nandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Reenee Nandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-5438MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reenee Nandi, MD
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Nandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandi.
