Overview

Dr. Reena Tharappel-Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Tharappel-Jacob works at Women's Specialists Of Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.