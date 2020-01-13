Dr. Reena Tharappel-Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharappel-Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Tharappel-Jacob, MD
Overview
Dr. Reena Tharappel-Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Women's Specialists of Sugar Land Pllc16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 225, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 578-3833
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw de Jacob in 2014 and delivered my first child with her, I am back again for my 2nd delivery in 2020. Her and her staff have always been helpful towards me. I don’t have anything to complain about.
About Dr. Reena Tharappel-Jacob, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharappel-Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharappel-Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharappel-Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharappel-Jacob speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharappel-Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharappel-Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharappel-Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharappel-Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.