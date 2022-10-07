Overview

Dr. Reena Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Wichita Vision Institute, P.A. in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.