Dr. Reena Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Reena Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Wichita Vision Institute2552 N Maize Ct Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 773-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Would never go to anyone else! Her patients eye health is Dr Patel’s priority. Her expertise, professionalism and her caring manner are why I rated 5 stars! Her office staff reflect Dr Patel. Always greet you whenever n u come in.
About Dr. Reena Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1346288149
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
- Tulane Med Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- University of Nebraska College of Medince
- Northwestern Univ
