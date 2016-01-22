Dr. Reena Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Mehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reena Mehra, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Mehra works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience
About Dr. Reena Mehra, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.