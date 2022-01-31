Dr. Kavilaveettil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reena Kavilaveettil, MD
Dr. Reena Kavilaveettil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
St. Mary's Neurology Center Inc.15267 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 972-5414
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
My husband was in the ER and they released him with the diagnosis of Vertigo. Stated that he did not have a stroke. Dr Kavi reviewed all images taken at the hospital. She found the stroke on an image that the radiologist in the hospital missed! We feel very confident that we are now in the right hands. She is very knowledgeable and also very kind.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629023379
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Kavilaveettil works at
