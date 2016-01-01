See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Reena Jogi, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reena Jogi, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. She currently practices at Tony Nguyen, MD. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jogi is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Dermatology
    7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 952-8400
  2. 2
    Austin Heart - Columbus
    109 Shult Dr Ste 100, Columbus, TX 78934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 952-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Community Health Choice
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • HealthPartners
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Reena Jogi, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1538299862
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Fellowship
Internship
  • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Program
Internship
Medical Education
  • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Rice University (Houston, Tx)
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
