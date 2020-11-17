Overview

Dr. Reena Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Internal Medicine Of Rocklin in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.