Dr. Reena Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Internal Medicine of Rockland Pllc16 Squadron Blvd Ste 103, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-4567
- Nyack Hospital
Dr. Jacob has been my primary physician for almost two decades. She is a talented, dedicated and caring doctor who takes the time to listen. Her office staff is welcoming and efficient.
About Dr. Reena Jacob, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
