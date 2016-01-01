Overview

Dr. Reena Gogia, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gogia works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.