Overview

Dr. Reena Chokshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Chokshi works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.