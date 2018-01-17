Dr. Reena Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Bhatt, MD
Dr. Reena Bhatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5120Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine950 Warren Ave Ste 103, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-4325
Chaquette Richard MD Office235 Plain St Ste 203, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-2701
- 4 2 Dudley St Ste 460, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-3327
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Awesome, courteous, and helpful. Hands are very sensitive and delicate the staff is careful and genuinely concerned about comfort.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Beth Isreal Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Rhode Island Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
