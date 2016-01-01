Overview

Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC



Dr. Bhalala works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Windcrest, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.