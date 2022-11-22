Dr. Maindiratta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.
Locations
Reema Maindiratta MD PC400 W Main St Ste 336, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-3675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After visiting other Dr’s about my back and hip pain I finally was recommended to Dr M. She has truly helped me to lead a life that was 90% better than what I was living! I cannot thank her enough! Professional; kind and takes the time to listen!
About Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1043466774
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center / Neuromuscular Disorders
- Albert Einstein Coll Of Med. / Montefiore Med Ctr, Neurology
- New York Univ. / Va Manhattan, Internal Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maindiratta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maindiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maindiratta speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maindiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maindiratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maindiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maindiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.