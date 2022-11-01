See All Podiatrists in Media, PA
Dr. Reema Dua, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Reema Dua, DPM

Podiatry
5 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Reema Dua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Dua works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Media, PA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
10 (83)
View Profile
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
8 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
10 (223)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    1118 W Baltimore Pike Fl 3, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC
    11801 Rockville Pike Ste 105, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-6222
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dua?

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Dua is an incredible doctor. She really took the time to inform me of my medical issue and I can tell she truly cares about her patients. I recommend her to anyone. Her knowledge and kindness made my doctors visit seamless! Best podiatrist I’ve been to!
    Bria Butler — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reema Dua, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reema Dua, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dua to family and friends

    Dr. Dua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reema Dua, DPM.

    About Dr. Reema Dua, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457587461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cabrini College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reema Dua, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dua has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reema Dua, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.