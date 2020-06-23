See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Dbouk works at Emory Clinic in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Emory Clinic At 1525 - Rdiology (x-ray)
    1525 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-2050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu)
Pap Smear
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Influenza (Flu)
Pap Smear
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Dr. Dbouk takes great care of her patients. She has been my primary physician for a while now , under her care I have had success working thru my medical issues with her guidance. I feel like I know her and she me and as a patient I trust her judgement.
    — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154557767
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dbouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dbouk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dbouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dbouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dbouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

