Dr. Reem Tadros, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Reem Tadros, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tadros works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Virginia
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 231-7710
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Acne

Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr Tadros & her staff are excellent: 1. Dr Tadros is thorough and professional 2. They call me every year to schedule an appt. and, they check back until I am scheduled 3. I get in within 15 minutes of my appt and am out within an hour Simply excellent
    — Oct 06, 2022
    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Female
    • 1205934213
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Reem Tadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tadros works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tadros’s profile.

    Dr. Tadros has seen patients for Folliculitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

