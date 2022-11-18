Overview

Dr. Reem Sharaiha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sharaiha works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.