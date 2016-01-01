Overview

Dr. Reem Renno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Renno works at 1960 Eye Surgeons in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.