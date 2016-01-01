See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Reem Renno, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reem Renno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Renno works at 1960 Eye Surgeons in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1960 Eye Surgeons
    13333 Dotson Rd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-1784
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Reem Renno, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1720056773
    Education & Certifications

    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reem Renno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renno has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Renno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

