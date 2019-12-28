Dr. Reem Qbeiwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qbeiwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Qbeiwi, MD is a Pediatric Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Transplant Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Qbeiwi works at
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5659Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology900 Glades Rd Ste 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 869-5658Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6705Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
This is the BEST kidney doctor in the world. I am a nurse of 20 years and have encountered many providers. Her bedside manner is impeccable and her educated skill level is out of the world. She saved my sons live by diagnosing him quick however nothing rushed. Very good doctor
About Dr. Reem Qbeiwi, MD
- Pediatric Transplant Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1437197373
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
