Overview

Dr. Reem Karmali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Hospital - University of Western Ontario (Canada) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Karmali works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.