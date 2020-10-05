Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO
Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
Easy to talk with, very clear explanations for my concerns. Doesn't rely on prescription medicine as first choice.
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1437314630
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Beckerly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckerly speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckerly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckerly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.