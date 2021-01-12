Dr. Akkawi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reem Akkawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Reem Akkawi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO.
Dr. Akkawi works at
Locations
Loftus Ryu & Bartol Md's PC475 Irving Ave Ste 108, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 671-0070
- 2 301 Prospect Ave Ste 706, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 703-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akkawi?
Excellent
About Dr. Reem Akkawi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285907105
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akkawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akkawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akkawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.