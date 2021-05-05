Overview

Dr. Reed Ward, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Optum - Family Medicine in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.