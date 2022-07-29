Dr. Reed Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Reed Stone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Kings Co-Dwnst Med Ctr
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Neurology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-0500
-
2
Palm Beach Neurology1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 101, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 845-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had an unusual experience with Dr. Stone. He listened to my wrist history with undivided attention and did a thorough exam on my hands. He spent the time he needed to with me without making me feel rushed. I didn’t get the results I was hoping for, but it wasn’t because of the doctor.
About Dr. Reed Stone, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1881706018
Education & Certifications
- Kings Co-Dwnst Med Ctr
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Brooklyn College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.