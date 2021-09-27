See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Simpson II works at Pamela Jean Weber in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela Jean Weber
    9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 725-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Simpson briefly in 2001. He was extremely helpful. Over the years since that time, I have been diagnosed hypomanic and I also have M.S. (am ambulatory). I have recently lost confidence in the psychiatrist I have seen since 2010 for medication management. I would like to see Dr. Simpson if he is available - or receive a referral. I am high functioning, no drama patient - female, 61 years old.
    Katherine Phillips — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1265595011
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simpson II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simpson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simpson II works at Pamela Jean Weber in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Simpson II’s profile.

    Dr. Simpson II has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

