Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reed Simpson II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Pamela Jean Weber9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 725-1515
I have seen Dr. Simpson briefly in 2001. He was extremely helpful. Over the years since that time, I have been diagnosed hypomanic and I also have M.S. (am ambulatory). I have recently lost confidence in the psychiatrist I have seen since 2010 for medication management. I would like to see Dr. Simpson if he is available - or receive a referral. I am high functioning, no drama patient - female, 61 years old.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265595011
- Psychiatry
Dr. Simpson II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson II has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson II.
