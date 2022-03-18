Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed Riley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reed Riley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care At Greater Baltimore Medical Center - Towson MD6569 N Charles St Ste 600, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-8989
- 2 6701 N Charles St Ste 5104, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-8989
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed Riley saved my life in 2006. This happened right before my son's wedding. I missed the wedding as I was in intensive care; however, I am living and enjoying life now with my grandchildren. Dr. Riley is so very intelligent and caring. He is the best cardiologist ever! Sincerely, Frank Biedrzycki
About Dr. Reed Riley, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396787255
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
