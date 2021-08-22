Dr. Reed Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reed Levine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Family Chiropractic Wellness Center1017 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 403-6200
Stellar Surgical Specialties Inc69780 Stellar Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 424-3380
Azusa Pain Mgmt.830 S Citrus Ave Ste 201, Azusa, CA 91702 Directions (626) 974-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor. Really helped me out during a difficult year. He went out of his way to provide care that was effective and took into account the COVID situation. I am Blessed to have met him.
About Dr. Reed Levine, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.