Dr. Reed Fogg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reed Fogg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Fogg works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Intermountain Spine Institute
    5770 S 250 E Ste 135, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 314-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2021
    2010 Dr. Fogg and Dr. Berry done a back surgery on my L4 and L5 fusion and Titanium brace installed. Absolutely a miracle with 100% no pain anymore after suffering for over 50 years. I broke my back when I was very young! Dr, Fogg is a great man and a great doctor!
    Larry — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Reed Fogg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881663870
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reed Fogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fogg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fogg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fogg works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Fogg’s profile.

    Dr. Fogg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

