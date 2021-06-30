Overview

Dr. Reed Fogg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Fogg works at Intermountain Spine Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.