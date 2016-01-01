Dr. Rickertsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reece Rickertsen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Reece Rickertsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Dr. Rickertsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
-
2
Nashville Podiatry353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 203A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-9655
-
3
Nashville Podiatry- Gallatin336 SUMNER HALL DR, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-8899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rickertsen?
About Dr. Reece Rickertsen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790207496
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickertsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickertsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickertsen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickertsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickertsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickertsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickertsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.